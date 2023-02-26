SeAH reportedly in talks with Elon Musk's SpaceX on alloy supply deal

SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- SeAH Group, a South Korean steelmaking business group, is in talks with Elon Musk's SpaceX to supply specialty alloys, industry sources said Sunday.

According to the sources, the two firms are in talks to supply specialty alloys to SpaceX for use in rockets and satellites.

Detailed terms of the deal under discussion, including its scale and duration, have yet to be known. SeAh Group declined to comment.

Should the deal go through, it would be the first South Korean company to do business with SpaceX.



