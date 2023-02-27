Nat'l team catchers believe pitchers will come around for WBC

TUCSON, United States, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- Ask coaches on the South Korean national team for the World Baseball Classic (WBC) about their pitchers, and they will invariably put a worried look on their faces and talk about the slow progress for those hurlers in the buildup for the tournament.

But the same question will only elicit shrugs and "what-me-worry" nonchalance from the team's two catchers, Yang Eui-ji and Lee Ji-young.

After South Korea's scrimmage against the LG Twins of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) was rained out Sunday in Tucson, Arizona, the two catchers were asked about the much-maligned pitching staff.

South Korea won all four of its unofficial, practice games in Tucson by comfortable margins thanks to red-hot offense, but its pitchers left much to be desired in terms of their command and velocity.

view larger image South Korean catcher Yang Eui-ji takes part in a side session for the World Baseball Classic at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

"It's not so much that our pitchers have been bad. The hitters have looked better in comparison," Yang said. "Overall, the pitchers' stuff has been pretty good. Once we start training indoors (after returning to South Korea) and move to Japan, then they will reach their peak form."

South Korean players will wrap up their two-week camp here Monday and are due back in Seoul on Wednesday. They will have a practice Thursday and then play a scrimmage at Gocheok Sky Dome in the capital city the next day. The national team will then travel to Osaka for two official exhibition games against Japanese clubs, the Orix Buffaloes and the Hanshin Tigers, at Kyocera Dome Osaka, on March 6 and 7.

For South Korea, all first round games and, if it gets there, quarterfinal games at the WBC will be at Tokyo Dome.

Yang's backup, Lee Ji-young, said the pitchers will need a bit more time to be fully adjusted to the official WBC ball, which is slicker and has lower seams than the KBO ball. All 15 South Korean pitchers are based in the South Korean league.



view larger image South Korean catcher Yang Eui-ji hits off a pitching machine at the indoor cage to prepare for the World Baseball Classic at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

"I think they've had some trouble with the ball because it's a bit bigger than the KBO ball," Lee noted. "But once they get used to it, they will start pitching the way they're capable of."

Yang gave credit to pitchers for not letting some frustrating moments on the mound affect their overall preparations for the tournament.

"The guys are having a lot of fun, and veterans have set a great tone for the rest of the team," Yang said. "We'll all try to peak in time for the tournament and put on a great performance."

Pitchers sounded a similarly confident note Sunday afternoon following their side sessions. They spoke about how dry conditions in the desert, coupled with unseasonably low temperatures this month, had affected their adjustments to the WBC ball, and how they felt things will change once they move to more humid surroundings in South Korea and Japan.

"The WBC ball is pretty slick as it is, and with our hands so dry in this weather, the ball keeps slipping out of our hands," reliever Lee Yong-chan said. "It's especially difficult to throw breaking balls, but fortunately, we'll be going back to Korea now."



view larger image South Korean catcher Lee Ji-young (R) speaks with pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun after a side session for the World Baseball Classic at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

Left-handed starter Koo Chang-mo, who hasn't lived up to pre-WBC hype in training camp, said his problem has been as much mental as physical.

"I shouldn't be making excuses with the ball, but because it has been slipping out of my hand so often, it's gotten into my head a little," Koo said. "I have to stop worrying about it so much."

Amid pitchers' struggles, the only two members of the staff with major league experience have stood out for their progress. The WBC ball is the same as the one in play in the big leagues.

Kim Kwang-hyun, formerly of the St. Louis Cardinals, and Yang Hyeon-jong, a former Texas Ranger, have been the two best pitchers at camp, pitching coach Jong Hyun-wook said.

"A lot of pitchers have been struggling with the cold weather and the WBC ball, but these two have looked great," Jong said. "I guess experience does count. But I think the other guys will get better once we return home."



view larger image South Korean pitchers throw side sessions to prepare for the World Baseball Classic at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

