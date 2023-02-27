Retail sales up 4 pct in January on growing online demand

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- Retail sales in South Korea grew 4 percent on-year in January, though offline retailers saw their sales fall due to the New Year's holiday and amid an economic slowdown, data has showed.

The combined sales of 25 major offline and online retailers came to 14.7 trillion won (US$11.19 billion) last month, compared with 14.1 trillion won a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The overall growth was led by strong demand at online platforms, which saw their sales advance 9.1 percent on-year to 7.2 trillion won in January.

Among categories, sales of tourism and other services enjoyed a 27.3 percent jump, and demand for foodstuff jumped 10.7 percent.

Various New Year's events also boosted sales of cosmetics and home appliances 12.2 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively, on-year, the data showed.

But sales of offline retailers inched down 0.5 percent to 7.51 trillion won in January due to fewer business days for them over the New Year's holiday and the continued spread of the contactless shopping trend, according to the ministry.

Sales of luxury brands fell 7.2 percent on-year to lead the overall downturn of sales at offline stores, which came amid an economic slowdown and as an increasing number of people went abroad on the lifting of antivirus regulations, according to the ministry. It marked the first time since March 2020 that sales of luxury items logged an on-year fall.

Department stores saw their sales go down 3.7 percent due to dwindling demand for luxury goods and clothing.

Sales at discount chain stores, such as E-mart and Lotte Mart, fell 3.8 percent on-year, and smaller supermarkets also saw their sales fall 4.5 percent on-year.

But convenience stores enjoyed 8.4 percent sales growth thanks to the growth in customers during the New Year's holiday and the strong demand for smaller food packages, according to the ministry.

Online platforms accounted for 48.9 percent of total sales in January, up from 46.6 percent a year ago, according to the ministry.



