'RRR' dance video by S. Korean Embassy in India goes viral, gets promoted by Modi

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- A social media video produced by the South Korean Embassy in India featuring an iconic dance scene from the Indian smash hit film "RRR" has gone viral, having garnered millions of views and even a nod from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 53-second video uploaded Sunday, featuring embassy staff dancing to the energetic song "Naatu Naatu" from the 2022 Indian epic action drama, had racked up over 3.7 million views as of 1 p.m. Monday (Korean time).

"We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu," the embassy said on Twitter.

The video, which stars Chang, along with fellow Seoul diplomats and local employees, has been shared by Modi, who commented, "Lively and adorable team efforts" with a thumbs-up emoticon in his retweet.

The video was produced as part of celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between South Korea and India.

Last month, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in various fields, such as the economy, development cooperation, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges to strengthen the two countries' "special strategic partnership," established in 2015.



