The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.

Unification minister says it's 'too early' to determine whether N.K. leader's daughter is successor

SEOUL -- Seoul's point man on North Korea said Monday it is "too early" to determine whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recently revealed daughter, Ju-ae, is the country's heir apparent despite her recent high-profile public appearances.

Ju-ae, believed to be around 10 years old, has appeared in public on seven occasions since the North disclosed her for the first time in November, fueling speculation she may be groomed as Kim's successor.

(LEAD) National Assembly to vote on opposition leader arrest

SEOUL -- The National Assembly was set to vote on the government's request for consent to arrest opposition leader Lee Jae-myung over corruption charges Monday amid widespread views his Democratic Party will use its majority power to reject the request.

The DP, which holds 169 seats in the 299-member National Assembly, has denounced the prosecution's attempt to arrest Lee as political revenge by President Yoon Suk Yeol against his presidential election rival and vowed to reject the request.

Controversial cable car project on Mt. Seorak gets conditional nod

SEOUL -- The environment ministry on Monday gave a conditional nod to a controversial project to build and operate a cable car system over a natural reserve area on Mount Seorak near South Korea's east coast.

The project, pursued since the 1980s, seeks to build a 3.5-kilometer-long cable car system between the Seoraksan National Park's Osaek area in the county of Yangyang and near the mountain's summit.

Kakao Entertainment defends partnership deal with SM Entertainment

SEOUL -- South Korean tech firm Kakao's entertainment arm said Monday its business agreement with K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment is aimed at creating synergy between the companies and it will take measures against rival agency Hybe's alleged attempt to threaten the strategic partnership.

Kakao Entertainment Corp. issued a statement three days after Hybe, the K-pop powerhouse behind BTS and SM's largest shareholder, openly criticized a recent contract it signed with SM and warned of legal actions.

(2nd LD) N. Korea opens key party meeting on agriculture amid food crisis

SEOUL -- North Korea has convened a key party meeting to discuss agricultural issues, with its leader Kim Jong-un in attendance, Pyongyang's state media said Monday, as the country is grappling with severe food shortages.

The North's leader Kim presided over the seventh enlarged plenary meeting of the eighth Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) on Sunday to discuss issues of agricultural development, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit lowest tally in 8 months

SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit the lowest tally in eight months Monday amid a gradual virus downtrend.

The country reported 4,026 new COVID-19 infections, including 15 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,502,904, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Foreign currency deposits down in Jan. on dollar withdrawals for imports, investment

SEOUL -- Foreign currency deposits at banks in South Korea decreased in January as companies used their dollar holdings for imports and overseas investment, central bank data showed Monday.

Outstanding foreign currency-denominated deposits by residents stood at US$109.25 billion at the end of January, down $1.73 billion from the previous month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

IPOs in S. Korea sharply down in 2022 amid uncertainty from inflation, rate hikes

SEOUL -- The number of initial public offerings (IPOs) and the amount of funds raised from the process in 2022 decreased sharply due to market uncertainty caused by inflation and monetary tightening in major countries, data showed Monday.

A total of 70 companies made their debuts on the main KOSPI and the secondary tech-heavy KOSDAQ markets last year, down 21.3 percent from 89 companies the previous year, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

