Ukrainian ambassador renews calls for Seoul's offer of lethal arms

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- The top Ukrainian envoy in Seoul reiterated Kyiv's hope Monday for South Korea to provide lethal arms to help its fight against Russia, stressing the need for such outside aid to be given "without delay" to back its counteroffensive capabilities.

Speaking at a local forum, Amb. Dmytro Ponomarenko also called for the strengthening of sanctions against Moscow through the introduction of a full-scale ban on Russian oil imports and cutting off all Russian banks from a main global payment system.

"(Ukraine) hopes that the South Korean government can find a solution that will enable it to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine," Ponomarenko said at the forum on the first-year anniversary of Russia's war in the country hosted by the state-run Korea Institute for Defense Analyses. His speech was translated into Korean.



view larger image This photo, taken on Feb. 21, 2023, shows Ukrainian Ambassador to South Korea Dmytro Ponomarenko at the Ukrainian Embassy in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The ambassador then called for direct consultations with South Korea's defense ministry and its state arms procurement agency over the issue of weapons support.

Seoul has maintained its position against any direct supply of weapons to Ukraine, but it has been "actively" pushing for humanitarian aid as well as support for the country's reconstruction efforts, according to the defense ministry.

Ponomarenko pointed out that Ukraine forces have recaptured half of its territory once occupied by Russia, and its struggle will continue until the country's "territorial integrity" is restored.

He expressed expectations for Seoul to "continue and expand" its support to Ukraine, while noting that the Asian country had offered US$100 million in humanitarian aid over the past year, including medicine, ambulances, computers and power generators.

"We will always remember South Koreans' good will," he said.

