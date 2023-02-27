The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



-----------------

(2nd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest

SEOUL -- The National Assembly on Monday voted narrowly to reject the government's request for consent to arrest opposition leader Lee Jae-myung over corruption charges.

The motion was voted down 139-138 with nine abstentions and 11 deemed invalid.



-----------------

Yoon calls for measures to eradicate school violence

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the education ministry Monday to promptly report measures to eradicate school violence, his office said, following revelations that a recently revoked government appointee's son was punished for school bullying.

Yoon gave the instruction during a weekly meeting with his senior aides, saying the ministry should work together with local education offices and other related agencies to report to him on the measures, according to senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye.



-----------------

(LEAD) Kakao Entertainment defends partnership deal with SM Entertainment

SEOUL -- South Korean tech firm Kakao's entertainment arm said Monday its business agreement with K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment is aimed at creating synergy between the companies and it will take measures against rival agency Hybe's alleged attempt to threaten the strategic partnership.

Kakao Entertainment Corp. issued a statement three days after Hybe, the K-pop powerhouse behind BTS and SM's largest shareholder, openly criticized a recent contract it signed with SM and warned of legal actions.



-----------------

(LEAD) Controversial cable car project on Mount Seorak gets conditional nod

SEOUL -- The environment ministry on Monday gave a conditional nod to a controversial project to build and operate a cable car system over a natural reserve area on Mount Seorak near South Korea's east coast.

The project, pursued since the 1980s, seeks to build a 3.3-kilometer-long cable car system between the Seoraksan National Park's Osaek area in the county of Yangyang and near the mountain's summit.



-----------------

Ukrainian ambassador renews calls for Seoul's offer of lethal arms

SEOUL -- The top Ukrainian envoy in Seoul reiterated Kyiv's hope Monday for South Korea to provide lethal arms to help its fight against Russia, stressing the need for such outside aid to be given "without delay" to back its counteroffensive capabilities.

Speaking at a local forum, Amb. Dmytro Ponomarenko also called for the strengthening of sanctions against Moscow through the introduction of a full-scale ban on Russian oil imports and cutting off all Russian banks from a main global payment system.



-----------------

S. Korea designates 10 'strategic' minerals, introduces early warning system for stable supplies

SEOUL -- South Korea decided to designate 10 minerals, including lithium and nickel, as "strategic" key minerals for intense management of their supply chains and to significantly reduce their dependence on specific nations as part of efforts to better secure national economic security, the industry ministry said Monday.

They are part of the government's comprehensive measures to ensure stable supplies of key minerals by reducing its heavy reliance on China and diversifying supply channels, particularly as the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) requires electric vehicles' batteries to be made with higher portions of minerals processed or mined in the U.S or elsewhere that have free trade pacts with the country.

(END)