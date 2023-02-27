Nat'l Assembly passes bill on new veterans affairs ministry, overseas Koreans agency

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly on Monday approved a bill on upgrading the state agency on veterans affairs to a ministry-level body and establishing a new government agency to handle policies on overseas Koreans.

The revised Government Organization Act is expected to be endorsed by the Cabinet on Tuesday and take effect as early as June.

As part of the revision, a sub-ministry-level agency will be created under the foreign ministry and replace the Overseas Koreans Foundation.

The envisioned launch is aimed at strengthening government support for over 7 million Koreans living outside of their home country.

The new agency will also provide a one-stop service for consular, legal, military, educational and other functions previously handled by separate bodies.

The revision also calls for the establishment of the new Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, upgrading the current sub-ministry-level veterans affairs agency.

The promotion will allow the veterans affairs minister to fully participate in the Cabinet's decision-making process, instead of only sitting in on Cabinet meetings.



view larger image The National Assembly passes a revision bill stipulating the launch of a government agency to handle affairs related to Koreans overseas, in Seoul on Feb. 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr

(END)