SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- Nat'l Assembly closely votes down motion for Lee Jae-myung's arrest (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- At least 31 DP lawmakers cast dissenting votes for motion for their leader's arrest (Kookmin Daily)
-- At least 31 lawmakers turn their backs to Lee Jae-myung (Donga Ilbo)
-- Group of opposition party lawmakers vote against their leader Lee Jae-myung (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Tens of dissenting votes deal blow to Lee Jae-myung's leadership (Segye Times)
-- Ballots for Lee Jae-myung's arrest motion outnumber opposers (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 139-138: Close victory hurts Lee Jae-myung (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Dissenting votes from DP; Nat'l Assembly narrowly rejects motion for Lee's arrest (Hankyoreh)
-- Larger-than-expected deserters smash Lee Jae-myung's leadership (Hankook Ilbo)
-- More than 30 dissenting votes from DP (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Main opposition DP shelves bill to overhaul national finances (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Lawmakers reject arrest motion for DP's Lee (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Lee narrowly escapes arrest, but ballot lays bare DP fissure (Korea Herald)
-- Main opposition leader narrowly escapes arrest after Nat'l Assembly's vote (Korea Times)
(END)