SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 28.



Korean-language dailies

-- Nat'l Assembly closely votes down motion for Lee Jae-myung's arrest (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- At least 31 DP lawmakers cast dissenting votes for motion for their leader's arrest (Kookmin Daily)

-- At least 31 lawmakers turn their backs to Lee Jae-myung (Donga Ilbo)

-- Group of opposition party lawmakers vote against their leader Lee Jae-myung (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Tens of dissenting votes deal blow to Lee Jae-myung's leadership (Segye Times)

-- Ballots for Lee Jae-myung's arrest motion outnumber opposers (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 139-138: Close victory hurts Lee Jae-myung (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Dissenting votes from DP; Nat'l Assembly narrowly rejects motion for Lee's arrest (Hankyoreh)

-- Larger-than-expected deserters smash Lee Jae-myung's leadership (Hankook Ilbo)

-- More than 30 dissenting votes from DP (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Main opposition DP shelves bill to overhaul national finances (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Lawmakers reject arrest motion for DP's Lee (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Lee narrowly escapes arrest, but ballot lays bare DP fissure (Korea Herald)

-- Main opposition leader narrowly escapes arrest after Nat'l Assembly's vote (Korea Times)

