(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 28)

Abandoned by more than 30 peers

The prosecution's request for an arrest warrant for Democratic Party (DP) Chair Lee Jae-myung over suspicions of bribery and breach of trust was voted down in the National Assembly on Monday. Lee barely avoided arrest because the number of votes in support of his arrest was not more than a half of the lawmakers present. But the votes in favor his arrest exceeded the votes opposing his arrest (139 vs. 138). Despite earlier predictions that a majority of DP lawmakers will vote down the request, over 30 of them either voted for his arrest or abstained from the voting.

Though Lee managed to defend himself this time, his control of the supermajority party will certainly be weakened from now. Backpedaling on his earlier promise to give up the privilege of no arrest without approval by the legislature, Lee has been engrossed in blocking the prosecution from investigating a plethora of allegations against him.

Just three months after his defeat in the presidential election last year, he ran for a legislative seat representing a pro-DP district and won. The victory offered him the privilege of not being arrested while a legislative session is underway. That's not all. Just two months after the victory, he ran for the chairmanship of the DP, won, and changed the Party Constitution so that he can keep his party post even if he is indicted.

As all the suspicions arose when Lee was Seongnam mayor, they have nothing to do with the DP. And yet, the DP insists on opening an extra session of the Assembly every day to protect its boss. Given the sharply-split votes on Monday, more DP lawmakers are expected to vote for his arrest if the prosecution seeks another arrest warrant for Lee.

The DP is sinking fast as Lee's judicial risks drag on. The party is proud of its contribution to the advancement of democracy in Korea through its unceasing uphill battles against the military regimes in the past. Korea could develop by both the industrial forces led by conservative parties and democratic forces led by liberal parties.

The DP cannot avoid criticisms that it embraced personal corruption of its boss. In polls, a majority of people supported his arrest. Lee must attend a trial from tomorrow. We hope the DP votes supporting his arrest signals a new start for the party.

Appearing in the legislature Monday, Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon enumerated reasons for Lee's arrest after obtaining a "considerable pieces of evidence" for his indictment. Lee's aides and friends were already arrested after courts issued arrest warrants. Lee's framing of his case as "political oppression" will not work. We urge the courts to determine his fate as soon as possible.

(END)