March 1



1919 -- Millions of Koreans begin peaceful demonstrations nationwide, demanding independence from Japanese colonial rule. Thousands of Koreans were killed and tens of thousands were wounded when the Japanese military cracked down on the March 1 Independence Movement.



1943 -- Japanese colonizers proclaim a system forcing young Koreans to fight for the Japanese Imperial Army during World War II. Over 1 million Koreans are believed to have been forced into conscription or labor as a result.



1969 -- The National Unification Board, which later became the Ministry of Unification, opens.



1969 -- Korean Air, one of South Korea's two flagship carriers, is privatized seven years after it was established as an intergovernmental enterprise.



1995 -- Twenty cable TV channels, including news channel YTN, begin broadcasting.



2001 -- North Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Germany.



2003 -- A North Korean delegation visits Seoul to attend an inter-Korean commemoration of the March 1 Independence Movement.



2020 -- Director Hong Sang-soo wins the Silver Bear prize for best director at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival for his 24th feature film, "The Woman Who Ran."

