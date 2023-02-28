S. Korea, U.S. hold joint special operations drills

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean and U.S. special operations forces are conducting combined drills amid tensions over North Korea's missile launches, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.

The Exercise Teak Knife was kicked off early this month at the U.S. Forces Korea's (USFK) Camp Humphreys and Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 65 kilometers south of Seoul, officials said. The exercise is set to continue until early next month.

The exercise aims to train special operations forces in infiltrating enemy territories, including close air support, hostage rescue, humanitarian crisis response and other operations.

A U.S. AC-130J aircraft, used to provide fire support to special operations forces, is said to be participating in the exercise.

The two sides are expected to make public the drills, according to sources.

The allies have regularly conducted Exercise Teak Knife since the 1990s, mainly behind closed doors.

Last September, the USFK's Special Operations Command Korea unveiled it had carried out the exercise amid North Korea's missile launches at the time.



view larger image This file photo, provided by the U.S. Special Operations Command Korea, shows U.S. service members carrying out Exercise Teak Knife at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 65 kilometers south of Seoul, on Sept. 13, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

