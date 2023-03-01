LG Energy Solution-Honda JV begins construction of U.S. battery plant

SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's LG Energy Solution Ltd. (LGES) said Wednesday its joint venture with Honda Motor Co. has begun construction of a car battery plant in the United States with an aim to start production in late 2025.

The 51:49 joint company, set up between LGES and Honda Motor in August last year, held a groundbreaking ceremony for the 40 gigawatt hour-a-year battery plant in Jeffersonville, Ohio, on Tuesday (local time), LGES said in a statement.

The joint venture named L-H Battery Co. plans to complete the US$4.4 billion plant by the end of 2024 and supply car batteries for Honda's Acura models assembled in its U.S. plant, it said.



view larger image This image provided by LG Energy Solution shows a car battery plant to be completed in Ohio next year under its joint venture with Honda Motor Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

(END)