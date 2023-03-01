S. Korea, India agree to boost economic ties, strategic partnership

SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- Senior diplomats of South Korea and India on Wednesday discussed ways to strengthen cooperation on economy, advanced business sectors and the overall bilateral ties, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

The discussions were made during a meeting between South Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon and India's Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs Saurabh Kumar held in India, as Lee is in the South Asian country to attend a Group of 20 meeting, according to the foreign ministry.

During the talks, Lee called for continued joint work to boost cooperation on trade, investment, supply chains and infrastructure, and asked for India's support for South Korean firms operating there.

He also stressed Seoul's commitment to deepening strategic ties and communications with India as key partner nations in the region, the ministry said.

Kumar voiced hope for a stronger bilateral relationship, as the two sides have been working more closely on economy, science, advanced technology, the arms industry and various other fields.

South Korea and India celebrate the 50th anniversary of forging diplomatic ties this year.



view larger image In this photo provided by South Korea's foreign ministry, South Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon (L) and India's Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs Saurabh Kumar pose for a photo ahead of their meeting in India on March 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)