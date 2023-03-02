SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 2.



Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon says Japan has become 'partner' for cooperation from 'aggressor' of the past (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon says Japan has become 'partner' from 'aggressor' (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. presses Samsung, SK to share excess profits to receive subsidies (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon emphasizes future, saying Japan has become 'partner' from 'aggressor' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon calls Japan 'partner' for security, economy, global cooperation (Segye Times)

-- 'Vice chairman of umbrella union received hundreds of millions of won in bribe from construction union' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon stresses independence over resistance against Japan, calls Japan partner (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon calls Japan 'partner' for cooperation without mentioning past issues (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon stresses cooperation with Japan, saying Japan has become 'partner' from 'aggressor' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Yoon says Japan has become 'partner' from 'aggressor' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Fear spreads on successive bankruptcy of companies (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Yoon calls Japan 'partner' on security issues (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Yoon, calling Japan a partner, offers new vision to reboot sour relations (Korea Herald)

-- President describes Japan as 'partner' with shared universal values (Korea Times)

(END)