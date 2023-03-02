JCS chief inspects allies' special ops drills, calls for accurate strike capabilities

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top military officer has inspected combined special operations drills with the United States and called on the troops to maintain their capabilities to "strike the enemy's critical facilities without fail," his office said Thursday.

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum checked their readiness during Monday's segment of the Exercise Teak Knife involving the two countries' special commandos, a AC-130J gunship and a MC-130J multi-mission combat transport aircraft.

His visit to the exercise came amid worries that North Korea could engage in provocations in response to the allies' regular Freedom Shield exercise set to begin later this month.

"(Kim) stressed the importance of harnessing the capability to strike the enemy's critical facilities without fail, and establishing a wartime combined operations posture by enhancing interoperability between the allies through realistic combined special operations training," the JCS said in a press release.

Kim also pointed out the North's rising threats of provocation, while highlighting the need to establish "capabilities and a posture that can inflict critical damage on the enemy and force a victorious resolution to the conflict."

It marks the first time that the AC-130J has been sent to the Korean Peninsula for allied drills, according to the JCS. The warship is equipped with various strike assets, including the GBU-39 precision-guided glide bomb.

view larger image Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum (C) meets troops participating in the Exercise Teak Knife on Feb. 27, 2023, in this photo released by his office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr

(END)