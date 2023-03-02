(LEAD) First lady visits school for blind

(ATTN: UPDATES with Yoon's message)

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon Hee on Thursday visited a school for the blind and congratulated new students on their first day of school.

Kim visited the Seoul National School for the Blind to attend the entrance ceremony for some 40 new students.

In congratulatory remarks, she talked about Saeromi, the retired service dog she and President Yoon Suk Yeol adopted in December, saying living with Saeromi has helped her gain a deeper understanding of the everyday lives of blind people.

"That is why my meeting with you today makes me happier and feels more familiar," she said. "Like Saeromi, I too want to become a warm friend to all of you."

The audience welcomed her remarks with applause.

The first lady has taken a special interest to the issues of disabled people. Last month, she attended a national sign language day ceremony where she promised to help the deaf raise their voices.

Yoon issued a separate message marking the first day of school nationwide.

"Today, kindergartens and elementary, middle and high schools nationwide held maskless entrance ceremonies for the first time in four years. I believe it will be an exciting day for both students and parents," he wrote.

"The government will further reinforce the state's role in child care and education."



