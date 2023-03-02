LOTTE 30,650 0

GCH Corp 15,730 DN 170

Nongshim 362,000 DN 4,000

LotteChilsung 166,400 DN 1,000

SGBC 52,300 UP 400

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0

POSCO Holdings 337,000 UP 19,000

Hyosung 67,200 UP 100

SamsungElec 60,800 UP 200

NHIS 9,360 DN 140

DongwonInd 49,950 DN 1,550

LS 70,400 UP 3,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES105900 DN500

GC Corp 118,700 DN 1,100

GS E&C 22,850 UP 600

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 710,000 UP 14,000

KPIC 181,500 UP 7,500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,070 DN 80

SKC 103,000 UP 5,000

GS Retail 28,750 DN 100

Ottogi 436,000 DN 4,000

MERITZ SECU 6,860 DN 160

HtlShilla 79,300 DN 900

Hanmi Science 31,700 DN 850

SamsungElecMech 144,500 UP 500

KSOE 83,200 UP 1,900

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0

MS IND 20,900 UP 700

OCI 97,200 UP 6,400

LS ELECTRIC 51,900 UP 1,700

KorZinc 592,000 UP 8,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,550 UP 50

HyundaiMipoDock 71,200 UP 1,000

IS DONGSEO 45,900 UP 2,000

S-Oil 83,300 UP 2,600

LG Innotek 271,500 DN 5,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 184,000 UP 5,800

HMM 22,450 DN 100

HYUNDAI WIA 56,900 UP 1,000

KumhoPetrochem 162,700 UP 5,400

