LOTTE 30,650 0
GCH Corp 15,730 DN 170
Nongshim 362,000 DN 4,000
LotteChilsung 166,400 DN 1,000
SGBC 52,300 UP 400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0
POSCO Holdings 337,000 UP 19,000
Hyosung 67,200 UP 100
SamsungElec 60,800 UP 200
NHIS 9,360 DN 140
DongwonInd 49,950 DN 1,550
LS 70,400 UP 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES105900 DN500
GC Corp 118,700 DN 1,100
GS E&C 22,850 UP 600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 710,000 UP 14,000
KPIC 181,500 UP 7,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,070 DN 80
SKC 103,000 UP 5,000
GS Retail 28,750 DN 100
Ottogi 436,000 DN 4,000
MERITZ SECU 6,860 DN 160
HtlShilla 79,300 DN 900
Hanmi Science 31,700 DN 850
SamsungElecMech 144,500 UP 500
KSOE 83,200 UP 1,900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0
MS IND 20,900 UP 700
OCI 97,200 UP 6,400
LS ELECTRIC 51,900 UP 1,700
KorZinc 592,000 UP 8,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,550 UP 50
HyundaiMipoDock 71,200 UP 1,000
IS DONGSEO 45,900 UP 2,000
S-Oil 83,300 UP 2,600
LG Innotek 271,500 DN 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 184,000 UP 5,800
HMM 22,450 DN 100
HYUNDAI WIA 56,900 UP 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 162,700 UP 5,400
