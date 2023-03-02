KEPCO KPS 32,650 UP 250
KT&G 87,600 DN 1,100
DWEC 4,415 UP 110
LG H&H 678,000 UP 10,000
ShinhanGroup 37,700 DN 1,150
Kangwonland 19,710 DN 490
LGCHEM 678,000 DN 2,000
Kakao 61,200 DN 1,200
NAVER 206,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,200 DN 1,300
KEPCO E&C 64,100 UP 900
NCsoft 432,500 DN 2,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 65,100 UP 600
COSMAX 85,800 UP 8,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,050 UP 100
Celltrion 143,700 DN 1,500
LGELECTRONICS 111,400 UP 200
DSME 25,800 UP 50
TKG Huchems 20,100 DN 100
JB Financial Group 9,320 UP 70
KIWOOM 103,700 UP 500
HDSINFRA 9,150 UP 610
DAEWOONG PHARM 116,100 DN 600
GS 41,350 UP 700
AMOREPACIFIC 144,600 UP 6,200
Fila Holdings 40,800 UP 1,800
KIH 61,100 DN 900
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,800 UP 500
LIG Nex1 74,800 UP 100
FOOSUNG 13,050 DN 250
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,700 DN 700
HANWHA LIFE 2,875 DN 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 161,100 UP 2,500
SK Innovation 160,500 UP 10,400
Youngone Corp 42,750 UP 100
HanmiPharm 258,500 DN 500
CSWIND 69,900 UP 3,000
GKL 20,650 UP 50
SD Biosensor 22,850 DN 150
Meritz Financial 43,300 DN 1,700
- S. Korea faces growing woes over economic slowdown
- JCS chief inspects allies' special ops drills, calls for accurate strike capabilities
- Opposition leader urges Yoon to apologize over canceled appointment of investigation chief
- Ruling party accuses opposition of holding 'bulletproof' parliament session to shield party leader