Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Renault Korea-Feb sales

Renault Korea's Feb. sales fall 38 pct on weak demand

16:01 March 02, 2023

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Renault Korea Motors, the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Thursday its sales fell 38 percent last month from a year earlier on weak sales of its models.

Renault Korea sold 7,150 vehicles in February, down from 11,513 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales plunged 40 percent to 2,218 units from 3,718 during the same period, while exports declined 37 percent to 4,932 from 7,795, it said.

The company continued to have difficulty in securing roll-on roll-off ships to export its vehicles and suffered high export-related logistics costs, which affected sales last month, the statement said.

view larger image This file photo provided by Renault Korea shows the XM3 SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This file photo provided by Renault Korea shows the XM3 SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK