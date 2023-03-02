SsangYong's Feb. sales jump 48 pct on strong exports

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Thursday its sales jumped 48 percent last month from a year earlier, driven by strong sales of its SUV models.

SsangYong Motor sold a total of 10,401 vehicles in February, up from 7,052 units a year earlier despite the extended COVID-19 pandemic and the global chip shortage, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales soared 49 percent to 6,785 units last month from 4,540 a year ago, while exports climbed 43 percent to 3,646 units from 2,542 during the same period, it said.

From January to February, its sales were up 47 percent to 21,374 autos from 14,592 units during the same period of last year.

SsangYong's lineup consists of the Torres, Tivoli, Korando, Rexton and Rexton Sports SUVs.

The Seoul Bankruptcy Court approved SsangYong's debt payment plans in August after the court picked a local consortium led by chemical-to-steel firm KG Group as the final bidder to acquire the debt-laden company in June.

In October, SsangYong graduated from the court-led debt rescheduling program 1 1/2 years after it was placed under court receivership.

