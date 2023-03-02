The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



(LEAD) JCS chief inspects allies' special ops drills, calls for accurate strike capabilities

SEOUL -- South Korea's top military officer has inspected combined special operations drills with the United States and called on the troops to maintain their capabilities to "strike the enemy's critical facilities without fail," his office said Thursday.

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum checked their readiness during Monday's segment of the Exercise Teak Knife involving the two countries' special commandos, a AC-130J gunship and a MC-130J multi-mission combat transport aircraft.



First lady cleared of graft suspicions involving her former art exhibition firm

SEOUL -- Prosecutors have cleared first lady Kim Keon Hee of graft suspicions involving two art exhibitions hosted by her former cultural content company, officials said Thursday.

Kim had been under graft suspicions that about a dozen conglomerates sponsored two art exhibitions organized by her former company, Covana Contents, allegedly because President Yoon Suk Yeol was serving in a high-level prosecution position at that time.



(LEAD) (News Focus) U.S. Chips Act raises biz uncertainty for Samsung, SK hynix

SEOUL -- Washington's Chips Act and its requirements for companies receiving incentives are likely to put South Korean chipmakers' ability to navigate business uncertainties and balance between the United States and China to the test.

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced conditions for subsidies under the US$53 billion act, designed to revitalize the American chip industry, secure supply chains and keep China's technology advances in check.



Yoon signs bill to upgrade veterans agency, establish overseas Koreans agency

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol signed a bill Thursday to upgrade the state veterans agency to a full-fledged ministry and to establish a new government agency for overseas Koreans.

The signing took place during a ceremony held at the presidential office with the attendance of some 50 people who were invited for their or their family members' service to the nation.



Actor Yoo Ah-in additionally tests positive for cocaine, ketamine

SEOUL -- Actor Yoo Ah-in has additionally tested positive for cocaine and ketamine in a drug test that previously showed him positive for propofol and marijuana, officials said Thursday.

The 37-year-old actor whose real name is Uhm Hong-sik has been under police investigation after a Ministry of Food and Drug Safety report that he has purchased propofol for non-medical purposes since 2021.



(News Focus) S. Korea faces growing woes over economic slowdown

SEOUL -- South Korea is faced with escalating jitters over an economic slowdown down the road despite a forecast-beating upturn in its latest industrial output tally, analysts said Thursday.

The surprise rise in industrial production, however, is overshadowed by sluggish exports due to tumbling overseas demand for mainstay chips, which has sent manufacturers' inventories to the highest level in 25 years.



(LEAD) Seoul shares rise on China recovery hope

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed higher Thursday, snapping a two-day losing streak, as data suggesting China's economic recovery from the COVID-19-driven slowdown helped spur investor appetite for risky assets. The local currency rose against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 15 points, or 0.62 percent, to close at 2,427.85. Trading volume was moderate at 422.3 million shares worth 9.48 trillion won (US$7.3 billion), with gainers outpacing decliners 495 to 389.



S. Korean conductor Chung Myung-whun stresses importance of time in playing natural sound

SEOUL -- South Korean maestro Chung Myung-whun said Thursday he realized how important time is to understand the true meaning and sound of classical music only after many years had passed in his almost half a century old career as a conductor.

Chung, who turned 70 early this year, will conduct six concerts by the Staatskapelle Dresden, one of the world's oldest orchestras, to be held in South Korea between Thursday and next Wednesday in its first trip to Asia since the COVID-19 pandemic.



