SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 3.



Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon loosens punitive corporate regulations, tightens law on punishing labor unions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Poisonous U.S. Chips Act may cause leak of confidential information (Kookmin Daily)

-- Southern regions hit by worst drought in 50 yrs, forcing factories to shut down (Donga Ilbo)

-- Delivery robots, patrol robots to hit streets this year (Seoul Shinmun)

-- National Pension Service loses 80 tln won last year amid depletion concerns (Segye Times)

-- Biden declares cyberwar on N. Korea, China (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Businesses aimed at children declining, those targeting adults grow (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon's perception of history faces backlash, attempt to improve Japan ties halted (Hankyoreh)

-- U.S. law on subsidies threatens S. Korean chip industry (Hankook Ilbo)

-- LH forces construction companies to pay for damage incurred by union strike (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 2 major labor umbrella groups wield influence on key gov't policies (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- After Yoon speech, U.S. applauds overture to Japan (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Weak chip demand pushes economic recovery off track (Korea Herald)

-- Yoon's pro-Japan speech likely to expedite settlement of forced labor issue (Korea Times)

