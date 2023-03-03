Go to Contents
Exports of skincare devices hit fresh high in 2022

09:38 March 03, 2023

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of skincare devices hit a fresh high in 2022, data showed Friday, as people around the globe spent more money on beauty products amid eased social distancing rules.

Exports of skincare devices, including light-emitting diode (LED) masks and massage tools, reached US$353 million last year, up 35.2 percent from $261 million tallied in 2021, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service.

The strong demand for such devices also came as more people experienced skin problems after wearing protective masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency added.

Exports of skincare devices for clinics surged 49.6 percent to hit $264 million, and those for households reached $89 million, up 5.3 percent on-year in 2022.

The United States accounted for $73.4 million of the total outbound shipments in the sector, trailed by Japan and France with $50 million and $24.5 million, respectively.

view larger image This undated file photo released by LG Electronics Inc. shows skincare products. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

