Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's unification ministry called Friday on the National Assembly to step up efforts in improving North Korea's human rights situation and setting up a related foundation that has been delayed for years.

Under the North Korean Human Rights Act, which passed the National Assembly unanimously in 2016, the conservative ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) are each required to recommend five candidates for a 12-member board committee.

The launch of the foundation has been delayed as the DP, which holds a majority of seats at the parliament, has not recommended its share of members.

"The government once again urges the National Assembly to cooperate in the implementation of the North Korean Human Rights Act, keeping in mind the spirit of bipartisan consensus it showed when the law was enacted, as well as the desires of the civic societies both at home and abroad that have worked for the human rights of the North Koreans over the past 20 years," Lee Hyo-jung, deputy spokesperson of the unification ministry, said at a press briefing.

A special-purpose committee formed in line with the law to provide the government with policy assistance has also been suspended since January 2019, according to the ministry.

Friday marks the seventh anniversary of the passing of the North Korean Human Rights Act.



view larger image Lee Hyo-jung, deputy spokesperson of the unification ministry handling inter-Korean affairs, speaks during a press conference at the government complex in Seoul on Jan. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr

(END)