S. Korea's military to introduce 'Kill Web' concept to counter N. Korea's missile, nuke threats

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military will bring in a more effective operational concept with the aim of neutralizing threats from North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile systems even from a prelaunch stage, the defense ministry said Friday.

The ministry unveiled the scheme to introduce the "Kill Web" concept as part of a basic plan for Defense Innovation 4.0, an initiative by the Yoon Suk Yeol administration to harness cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), to build a smarter and sturdier military.

The Kill Web refers to a multilayered yet integrated apparatus that employs cyberoperations, electronic warfare tactics and other means to disrupt and negate the enemy's move to fire a missile even before its launch, according to a ministry official on condition of anonymity.

Whereas the current Kill Chain preemptive strike system is designed to conduct a contingency mission in a linear, sequential process, the Kill Web is a flexible approach that enables field officers to make adjustments on their initial target decisions to optimize strike operations.

The Kill Chain is a pillar of the country's three-pronged deterrence system, which also includes the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation, an operational plan to incapacitate the North Korean leadership in a major conflict, and the Korea Air and Missile Defense system.

"The Kill Chain concept is to proceed in a single direction," the official told reporters. "But the Kill Web, like a spider's web, entails frequent mission adjustments to ensure the operational effectiveness."

The official stressed that the Kill Web concept will be used to implement the Kill Chain system "more effectively" rather than replacing it.

In the defense innovation plan, the ministry said it would develop integrated "all-domain" operations capitalizing on AI and other new technologies to ensure that the country's military is capable of "winning a war with minimum casualties in the shortest span of time."

The plan also includes the development of an AI-based vigilance concept using both manned and unmanned equipment to defend major military bases, including front-line guard posts and coastal and seaborne units.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup called for the military to "completely" change itself to achieve the goal of becoming a strong combat-ready force during a meeting of top military commanders, according to his office.

At the meeting, the ministry outlined a series of key tasks, such as establishing the operation of combat mission-focused units and strengthening realistic training based on scenarios of enemy provocations.

Under the tasks, the ministry seeks to create a training ground that would allow live-fire drills in all weather conditions, as well as to improve working conditions of entry-level officers by increasing their wages.



view larger image This photo, taken on Jan. 13, 2023, shows a soldier operating a surveillance drone during military drills in Paju, northwest of Seoul. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr

(END)