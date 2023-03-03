SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.

(LEAD) N. Korean leader calls for attaining grain production goal amid reports of severe food shortages

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called on all farms across the country to focus on stepping up their grain production and meeting their goals for this year "without fail," wrapping up a four-day session of a key party meeting, Pyongyang's state media said Thursday.

Kim ardently urged its people to overcome the agricultural challenge for this year to achieve the future goals of development during the plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) held the previous day, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



(LEAD) N. Korean leader calls for 'radical change' in agricultural output within few years

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for a "radical change" in agricultural production within a few years, attending the second-day session of a key party meeting, Pyongyang's state media said Tuesday.

The North's leader stressed the need to find ways for "stable and sustained development of agriculture" during the plenary meeting of the central committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) held the previous day, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



(2nd LD) N. Korea opens key party meeting on agriculture amid food crisis

SEOUL -- North Korea has convened a key party meeting to discuss agricultural issues, with its leader Kim Jong-un in attendance, Pyongyang's state media said Monday, as the country is grappling with severe food shortages.

The North's leader Kim presided over the seventh enlarged plenary meeting of the eighth Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) on Sunday to discuss issues of agricultural development, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

