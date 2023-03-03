SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

N. Korea's youth mobilization project seems meant for tighter state control: ministry

SEOUL -- North Korea appears to be mobilizing the youth for a new housing project in a bid to tighten state control over the younger generation and elicit their loyalty to leader Kim Jong-un, Seoul's unification ministry said Friday.

Kim attended a groundbreaking ceremony last Saturday for new homes in the Sopho area of Pyongyang, stressing that some 100,000 youths volunteered for the construction project, according to state media.



S. Korean minister urges N. Korea to respond to offer of talks on separated families

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification minister called Thursday on North Korea to respond positively to Seoul's dialogue offer on reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.

Kwon Young-se delivered the message at an event to celebrate the 54th anniversary of the founding of the ministry, stressing that there is "not much time left" for the surviving families.



S. Korea designates Aug. 13 on lunar calendar as Separated Families Day

SEOUL -- South Korea has designated Aug. 13 on the lunar calendar as a commemorative day for families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War, Seoul's unification ministry said Tuesday.

The establishment of Separated Families Day came as the National Assembly on Monday approved a revised bill aimed at promoting inter-Korean exchanges over separated families, according to the ministry in charge of affairs related to the two Koreas.



4 ex-ministerial officials indicted over alleged involvement in N.K. deportation case

SEOUL -- Four ministerial-level figures of the previous Moon Jae-in government were indicted Tuesday over their alleged involvement in the forced repatriation of two North Korean fishermen in 2019, prosecution officials said.

The four are former national security adviser and foreign minister Chung Eui-yong; Noh Young-min, former presidential chief of staff; Suh Hoon, former chief of the National Intelligence Service (NIS); and former unification minister Kim Yeon-chul.

