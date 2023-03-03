S. Korean pitching plan set for WBC opener vs. Australia: manager

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea manager Lee Kang-chul said Friday he has settled on his pitchers for the ever-important opening game of the World Baseball Classic (WBC) against Australia next week.

Lee saw all 15 of his pitchers either throw in a scrimmage or in a live batting practice session at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Friday, the eve of the national team's trip to Osaka for a pair of exhibition games against Japanese clubs. The first Pool B game for South Korea is against Australia on Thursday at Tokyo Dome.



view larger image South Korea manager Lee Kang-chul (2nd from R) speaks with his coaches after beating the SSG Landers 10-2 in a scrimmage for the World Baseball Classic at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on March 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea pounded the minor league affiliate of the SSG Landers in the Korea Baseball Organization 10-2 in an informal practice game Friday, with 13 pitchers split into two sides to get in their work. Two others, left-hander Koo Chang-mo and right-hander Won Tae-in, threw live batting practice against two major leaguers, Kim Ha-seong and Tommy Edman, who weren't eligible for the scrimmage.

Though some command issues could have been a cause for concern, Lee said after the win that he mostly knows who's going to take the mound in the first game.

"We know who's going to be our starting pitcher and also a couple of pitchers that will follow," Lee said, while declining to name them. "And those pitchers looked good in this game, though there are pitchers who still need to ramp up. After our games in Osaka, we will add a couple more pitchers to that mix for the opener."

Pitch count limits will be in place throughout the WBC, as the tournament organizers hope to send pitchers back to their clubs healthy for the start of their leagues' new seasons later in the spring.



view larger image South Korean outfielder Lee Jung-hoo (L) and starter Ko Young-pyo bump fists after completing the top of the first inning against the SSG Landers in a scrimmage for the World Baseball Classic at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on March 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

Pitchers will be limited to 65 pitches per game in the first round, unless they need more to complete a plate appearance. Also, if a pitcher throws 50 or more pitches, he must not pitch until at least four days have passed. If someone tosses at least 30 pitches in a game, then he must have at least one day of break before taking the mound again.

Without Edman and Kim manning the middle infield and batting at the top of the order, backups Kim Hye-seong and Oh Ji-hwan made their presence felt in the scrimmage. Oh batted 3-for-4 with three RBIs and turned a spectacular double play in the fourth, while Kim batted 2-for-3 from the leadoff spot.

"They've been playing so well since our camp in Arizona," Lee said. "They're almost forcing me to pencil them into the starting lineup."

Choi Jeong, the team's only natural third baseman, sat out the game with an unspecified illness. Lee said it was mostly due to jetlag and Choi should be better with a bit more rest.

Lee will try to manage South Korea into the knockout phase for the first time since 2009. After finishing third and then second in 2006 and 2009, respectively, South Korea crashed out of the first round in 2013 and 2017.

"We will try to inspire our fans and give them hope," Lee said. "The training phase is over for us now. We'll be getting into the tournament mode, and I am pleased with where the players stand now."



view larger image Gwak Been of South Korea pitches against the SSG Landers during a scrimmage for the World Baseball Classic at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on March 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

