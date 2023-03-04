SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'I didn't know Kim Mun-ki,' Lee Jae-myung said. 'Indictment is unfair' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-myung denies making 'false statements' in first trial (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Trial on Lee Jae-myung' begins ... clashes with prosecution for 5 hours (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'Top 20' department of natural sciences wiped out (Segye Times)
-- Monthly payment of national pension jumps by biggest in 25 yrs (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 3 new hardships, South Korea's export engine slows down (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Victory in history is made when we rise to fight (Hankyoreh)
-- Few keywords show obscene photos ... 'AI's deviation' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Local banks to be fostered to compete with private banks (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung SDI signs 5 trillion-won 'battery alliance' deal with U.S. GM (Korea Economic Daily)
