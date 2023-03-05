KRX to offer English translations for filings of 51 firms on secondary market

SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Exchange (KRX) said Sunday that it will provide English translation services for regulatory filings of 51 firms listed on the secondary KOSDAQ market.

The move, which will affect companies in the KOSDAQ Global segment and begin Monday, is in line with South Korea's efforts to make its financial market meet global standards and become more accessible for overseas investors.

Financial authorities have announced plans to make it mandatory for listed firms with assets worth 10 trillion won (US$7.68 billion) or higher to offer English regulatory filings starting 2024.

The KRX is the operator of the main Korea Composite Stock Price Index and tech-heavy KOSDAQ equity markets.



