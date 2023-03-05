S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show

SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team won the top award at a major international air show in Australia, the Air Force said Sunday.

The Black Eagles was awarded Best Overall Display after taking part in the biennial Australian International Airshow at Avalon Airport in Geelong, near Melbourne, from Feb. 28 until Sunday.

It marked the team's first participation in the Australian show, for which the Air Force mobilized some 120 personnel, including 11 pilots, nine T-50B jets and three C-130 transport aircraft.



view larger image Pilots of the Black Eagles aerobatic team react after winning the Best Overall Display award at the Australian International Airshow at Avalon Airport in Geelong, near Melbourne, in this photo provided by the Air Force. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

