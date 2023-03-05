Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #aerobatic team #Australian air show

S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show

14:53 March 05, 2023

SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team won the top award at a major international air show in Australia, the Air Force said Sunday.

The Black Eagles was awarded Best Overall Display after taking part in the biennial Australian International Airshow at Avalon Airport in Geelong, near Melbourne, from Feb. 28 until Sunday.

It marked the team's first participation in the Australian show, for which the Air Force mobilized some 120 personnel, including 11 pilots, nine T-50B jets and three C-130 transport aircraft.

view larger image Pilots of the Black Eagles aerobatic team react after winning the Best Overall Display award at the Australian International Airshow at Avalon Airport in Geelong, near Melbourne, in this photo provided by the Air Force. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Pilots of the Black Eagles aerobatic team react after winning the Best Overall Display award at the Australian International Airshow at Avalon Airport in Geelong, near Melbourne, in this photo provided by the Air Force. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK