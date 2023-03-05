'The First Slam Dunk' becomes most-viewed animated Japanese film in S. Korea

SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- "The First Slam Dunk" has become the most-viewed animated Japanese film released in South Korea ever, data showed Sunday.

The film posted a total of 3.81 million admissions earlier in the day, outnumbering the top-selling animated Japanese film "Your Name." (2016), which sold 3.8 million tickets, according to the data from the Korean Film Council.

It took 61 days for the basketball animation to break the seven year-old record since it hit South Korean theaters on Jan. 4.

"The First Slam Dunk," a film adaptation of the popular Japanese basketball comic book series "Slam Dunk," has stayed atop the South Korean box office for 11 consecutive days since it rose to the position on Jan. 27, the fourth week of its release in the country.



view larger image A scene from the Japanese animated film "The First Slam Dunk" is seen in this photo provided by its local distributor, NEW. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

