Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Slam Dunk #box office

'The First Slam Dunk' becomes most-viewed animated Japanese film in S. Korea

20:37 March 05, 2023

SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- "The First Slam Dunk" has become the most-viewed animated Japanese film released in South Korea ever, data showed Sunday.

The film posted a total of 3.81 million admissions earlier in the day, outnumbering the top-selling animated Japanese film "Your Name." (2016), which sold 3.8 million tickets, according to the data from the Korean Film Council.

It took 61 days for the basketball animation to break the seven year-old record since it hit South Korean theaters on Jan. 4.

"The First Slam Dunk," a film adaptation of the popular Japanese basketball comic book series "Slam Dunk," has stayed atop the South Korean box office for 11 consecutive days since it rose to the position on Jan. 27, the fourth week of its release in the country.

view larger image A scene from the Japanese animated film "The First Slam Dunk" is seen in this photo provided by its local distributor, NEW. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A scene from the Japanese animated film "The First Slam Dunk" is seen in this photo provided by its local distributor, NEW. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK