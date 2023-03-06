SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon gov't, Japan agree to create 'future youth fund' as part of deal on forced labor (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Two-thirds of parents make children receive private tutoring to enter English-language kindergartens (Kookmin Daily)
-- Seoul, Tokyo to create 'future youth fund' to resolve Koreans' forced labor during World War II (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, Japan to resolve Koreans' forced labor issue without Japanese firms' compensation (Segye Times)
-- Korean firms to compensate forced labor victims and their families during WWII; Japanese firms to join compensation fund (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korean, Japanese firms jointly form future youth fund over Koreans' forced labor during WWII (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon's perception of history faces backlash, attempt to improve Japan ties halted (Hankyoreh)
-- Japan won't take responsibility for forced labor compensation during WWII (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Semiconductor inventories hit 26-year high at 265 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to overhaul state pension fund management (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea, Japan in 'final stages' of negotiations (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Chip inventory hits 26-year high (Korea Herald)
-- Korea to announce third-party solution to forced labor issue (Korea Times)
