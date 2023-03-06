SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 6.



Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon gov't, Japan agree to create 'future youth fund' as part of deal on forced labor (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Two-thirds of parents make children receive private tutoring to enter English-language kindergartens (Kookmin Daily)

-- Seoul, Tokyo to create 'future youth fund' to resolve Koreans' forced labor during World War II (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea, Japan to resolve Koreans' forced labor issue without Japanese firms' compensation (Segye Times)

-- Korean firms to compensate forced labor victims and their families during WWII; Japanese firms to join compensation fund (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korean, Japanese firms jointly form future youth fund over Koreans' forced labor during WWII (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon's perception of history faces backlash, attempt to improve Japan ties halted (Hankyoreh)

-- Japan won't take responsibility for forced labor compensation during WWII (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Semiconductor inventories hit 26-year high at 265 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't to overhaul state pension fund management (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Korea, Japan in 'final stages' of negotiations (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Chip inventory hits 26-year high (Korea Herald)

-- Korea to announce third-party solution to forced labor issue (Korea Times)

