SK chief discusses energy cooperation with biz leaders in Denmark, Portugal

SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won has met with business leaders in Denmark and Portugal during his recent visit to Europe and discussed efforts to boost investment and cooperation in green energy, SK said Monday.

During the meeting with Henrik Andersen, CEO of Vestas, a Danish wind turbine company, Chey made various business proposals, including ways to jointly make inroads into Southeast Asia and expand the partnership into green hydrogen development, SK said.

Andersen said Korea is the business hub in the Asia-Pacific and expressed hopes of advancing the cooperation in green electricity as well, such as electric car charging, according to SK.



Vestas, a manufacturer and seller of wind turbines, unveiled in January a US$300 million plan to build a major manufacturing facility in and relocation of its Asia-Pacific office to South Korea.

Chey met with Jakob Poulsen, CEO of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), a Danish investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments, on the same day and discussed a wide range of topics, including wind power, energy storage systems and small modular reactors.

CIP is engaged in multi-gigawatt wind power development projects in South Korea's southern regions. It has set up a venture with SK E&S Co., a SK unit, and obtained a license for a wind power plant in a southwestern coastal city.

In Portugal, Chey met with Filipe Silva, CEO of the energy firm Galp, and discussed business opportunities in batteries, hydrogen and other renewable energies.

Chey was on a six-day visit to three European nations, including Spain, last week, as a special presidential envoy to promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan.

Chey also serves as the head of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a key South Korean business lobby.



