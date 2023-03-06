S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to 4,300 amid eased virus curbs

SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell to 4,300 on Monday amid eased COVID-19 virus curbs, with health authorities considering further easing antivirus measures in coming months.

Monday's tally, including 20 from overseas, fell from 11,246 on Saturday. South Korea's accumulated infection cases reached 30,569,215 as of Monday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

There were nine new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 34,034. The number of critically ill patients came to 145, down from 148 a day earlier.

On Friday, the KDCA said it will begin discussions on lowering the country's alert level against COVID-19 from the current "serious" to "cautious," depending on the results of the World Health Organization's meeting on the pandemic, scheduled for around late April to early May.

South Korea has maintained a COVID-19 alert level of "serious" since February 2020.

The further lifting of the remaining antivirus restrictions, such as the seven-day quarantine rule and the indoor mask mandate in certain areas, will take place after the alert level is adjusted, the KDCA said.

On Jan. 30, South Korea lifted most indoor mask mandates after they had been in place for more than two years.



view larger image This photo taken on March 5, 2023, shows masked people at a subway station in Seoul, with the government considering lowering the country's alert level against COVID-19 from the current "serious" to "cautious" and lifting the indoor mask mandate as well. (Yonhap)

