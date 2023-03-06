BLACKPINK Jisoo's first solo album to arrive on March 31

SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- The release date of BLACKPINK member Jisoo's much-awaited first individual album was confirmed, the group's agency said Monday.

YG Entertainment announced on its official blog that the album will arrive on March 31 with a mysterious "Coming Soon" teaser image featuring a bright wide red piece of cloth spread on a beautiful green field.

The agency, however, did not give further information on the album except for the release date.

Earlier this year, it confirmed that Jisoo was preparing for a solo debut album to become the fourth and final member of the quartet to go solo. Three other members made successful debuts as soloists -- Jennie with "Solo" in 2018 and both Rose and Lisa in 2021 with "R" and "Lalisa," respectively.

BLACKPINK is currently on a large-scale world tour that is expected to attract some 1.5 million global fans. The group finished the North American and European legs of the tour last year and returned to Asia early this year to perform.

