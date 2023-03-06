Seoul shares up on techs, battery makers late Mon. morning

SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks traded higher late Monday morning as investors wait for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's forecast on the U.S. economy.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 12.36 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,444.43 as of 11:20 a.m.

The main bourse got off to a strong start and continued to trade bearish as foreigners and institutional investors snapped up oversold stocks.

Investors are keen on how Fed Chair Powell will assess the U.S. economy before the Senate and the House Committees this week.

Most large-cap shares in Seoul gathered ground.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.83 percent, while smaller rival SK hynix inched up 1.15 percent.

Portal operator Naver advanced 2.68 percent, and messenger operator Kakao was up 2.95 percent.

Battery maker Samsung SDI gained 2.74 percent following news the company is set to build a battery manufacturing plant with U.S. General Motors.

The local currency was exchanging hands at 1,299 won against the greenback, up 2.6 won from the previous session's close, as of 11:20 a.m.

fairydust@yna.co.kr

