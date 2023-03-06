(WBC) Banged-up player held out of exhibition starting lineup, available off bench

By Yoo Jee-ho

OSAKA, March 6 (Yonhap) -- Dealing with minor health issues, South Korean third baseman Choi Jeong was held out of the starting lineup in Monday's exhibition game ahead of the World Baseball Classic (WBC) in Japan, though he will be available to come off the bench.

South Korea is set to face the Orix Buffaloes of the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) in the first of two tuneup games at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka.



view larger image South Korean infielders Kim Ha-seong, Tommy Edman and Oh Ji-hwan (L to R) take part in practice for the World Baseball Classic at Maishima Buffaloes Stadium in Osaka on March 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

Choi, the team's only natural third baseman, has been under the weather and has been dealing with some minor bumps and bruises lately. Choi also skipped South Korea's scrimmage in Seoul on Friday, the day before the team traveled to Japan to ratchet up its preparation for the tournament.

Choi's absence forced Kim Ha-seong, shortstop for the San Diego Padres, to slide over to third base. LG Twins shortstop Oh Ji-hwan, one of the top defenders at the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), will start at shortstop.

Tommy Edman of the St. Louis Cardinals, South Korea's other major leaguer, will play second base.

Manager Lee Kang-chul said before the game that Choi will be brought in off the bench at some point in Monday's game, meaning Kim and Edman will still have an opportunity to flash leather as the big league double play combo.

Kim and Edman will also be playing in their first game for South Korea, after missing the team's training camp in Arizona due to their club commitments.

"We'd like to give Edman about three plate appearances, and he and Ha-seong will need to play some games," Lee said. "As long as they are not too fatigued, we'll have them out there for the whole game. We'll give other players some breather as necessary."

Right-hander So Hyeong-jun will start for South Korea, and Lee said the goal in the two exhibitions is to give each of 15 pitchers at least some work in game situations.

South Korea will play the Hanshin Tigers on Tuesday, back at the same dome, and then travel to Tokyo for practice Wednesday and its first Pool B game against Australia on Thursday.



view larger image South Korean third baseman Choi Jeong takes part in practice for the World Baseball Classic at Maishima Buffaloes Stadium in Osaka, Japan, on March 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)