(WBC) S. Korea's alternative infield plan goes awry in exhibition loss

By Yoo Jee-ho

OSAKA, Japan, March 6 (Yonhap) -- When a baseball manager plans, baseball gods laugh.

With his regular third baseman Choi Jeong under the weather for a few days, South Korea manager Lee Kang-chul had to resort to his plan B for his infield defense at the start of an exhibition game Monday ahead of the World Baseball Classic (WBC).

But that plan blew up on his face against the Orix Buffaloes at Kyocera Dome Osaka, where a usually sure-handed backup shortstop committed two errors in a span of minutes.



view larger image South Korean shortstop Oh Ji-hwan reacts to his error during an exhibition game against the Orix Buffaloes ahead of the World Baseball Classic at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka on March 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

Up against the reigning Japan Series champions, Oh Ji-hwan got the start at shortstop, with Kim Ha-seong, a National League Gold Glove finalist at shortstop last year for the San Diego Padres, playing third base in Choi's place.

On paper, the plan looked as though it would work. Oh is regarded as the top defensive shortstop in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), after years of impressive development with his glove. And Kim has experience playing the hot corner both in the KBO and the majors. Though Choi's condition meant the all-major league double play combo of Kim and St. Louis Cardinals star Tommy Edman had to be broken up, South Korea still appeared to have solid defense.

However, that narrative took an unexpected turn in the second inning, as Oh was charged with two consecutive errors.

First, he mishandled a grounder hit by Ryoma Ikeda, which ended up putting runners at the corners. Oh then wasted an opportunity to make up for it, when he dropped a high chopper on a transfer, turning what should have been an inning-ending twin killing into a run-scoring play.



view larger image South Korean shortstop Oh Ji-hwan makes a throw to first during an exhibition game against the Orix Buffaloes ahead of the World Baseball Classic at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka on March 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

Choi came off the bench to begin the bottom of the sixth inning, taking his usual spot at third base to send Kim to shortstop and Oh to the bench.

And almost right on cue, Kim committed an error of his own. With two outs and runners at the corners in the sixth, Ikeda hit a grounder right at Kim. The South Korean shortstop bobbled it and then made a late throw to first, as Ryota Ishioka scored from third for a 4-0 Orix lead.

Utility infielder Kim Hye-seong took over at shortstop to begin the bottom eighth.

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)