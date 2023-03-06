Go to Contents
Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan

16:02 March 06, 2023

SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Monday that South Korea's decision to compensate wartime forced labor victims without Japanese firms' involvement was a determination aimed at moving toward a future-oriented relationship with Japan, his spokesperson said.

Yoon made the remark during his weekly meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, saying the two governments should work to help their future generations play a pivotal role in order for the two countries to enter a new era, Lee Do-woon said during a press briefing.

view larger image Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon gives a press briefing at the presidential office in Seoul on March 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon gives a press briefing at the presidential office in Seoul on March 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

