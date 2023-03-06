Google, Meta file lawsuit against S. Korean data protection watchdog's ruling

SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- Google and Meta Platforms have filed a lawsuit against a ruling by the South Korean data protection watchdog to fine the global tech giants for illegally collecting personal data here, industry sources said Monday.

The legal action by the two U.S. companies came after the Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) decided in September last year to slap a combined fine of 100 billion won (US$77.2 million) on them for collecting personal information without users' consent and using it for personalized online advertising and other purposes.

The fines marked the highest amount ever imposed for alleged violations of the personal information protection law.

The PIPC also ordered Google and Meta inform their users clearly and simply, and get their consent if they are to gather or use user behavior data on websites or applications outside of their own platforms.

But Google and Meta have expressed regrets over the regulatory decision, claiming it is operators of websites and applications, not platform operators like themselves, who are supposed to receive legitimate consent in the process of collecting information from users visiting the websites and using apps.



