1st Five Guys burger restaurant to open in southern Seoul

SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's first Five Guys burger restaurant is set to open in Gangnam, southern Seoul, by late June, its operator said Monday.

The store set to open in the bustling commercial district near Gangnam Station, will have up to 150 seats, according to Galleria Department Store owned by Hanwha Solutions.

Established in 1986 as a Virginia-based family business, Five Guys is famous for large quantities, free peanuts and flexible options that give customers more than 250,000 possible ways to order.

The operator said that it plans to additionally open more than 15 Five Guys stores in South Korea in the next five years.



view larger image This rendered image provided by Galleria department store on March 6, 2023, shows South Korea's first Five Guys restaurant set to open near Gangnam Station in southern Seoul around late June. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

fairydust@yna.co.kr

(END)