06:57 March 07, 2023

SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 7.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea offers compensation for forced labor via 3rd party (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Japan welcomes S. Korea's compensation offer, en route to normalization (Kookmin Daily)
-- Rising possibility of Japanese companies joining S. Korea's donation-based compensation (Donga Ilbo)
-- Solution to forced labor reopens S. Korea-Japan relations (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon refers to forced labor compensation as future-oriented decision (Segye Times)
-- Yoon's decision toward future-oriented relationship with Japan (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Biden calls decision 'groundbreaking new chapter' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon administration's terribly insulting diplomacy (Hankyoreh)
-- No apology from Japan despite S. Korea's decision (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon, Kishida join hands (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Time to restore S. Korea-Japan economies (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Forced labor compensation plan unveiled (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea foundation to compensate victims of Japan's force labor (Korea Herald)
-- Korea's solution to forced labor issue draws backlash (Korea Times)
(END)

