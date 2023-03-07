SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 7.



Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea offers compensation for forced labor via 3rd party (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Japan welcomes S. Korea's compensation offer, en route to normalization (Kookmin Daily)

-- Rising possibility of Japanese companies joining S. Korea's donation-based compensation (Donga Ilbo)

-- Solution to forced labor reopens S. Korea-Japan relations (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon refers to forced labor compensation as future-oriented decision (Segye Times)

-- Yoon's decision toward future-oriented relationship with Japan (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Biden calls decision 'groundbreaking new chapter' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon administration's terribly insulting diplomacy (Hankyoreh)

-- No apology from Japan despite S. Korea's decision (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Yoon, Kishida join hands (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Time to restore S. Korea-Japan economies (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Forced labor compensation plan unveiled (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Korea foundation to compensate victims of Japan's force labor (Korea Herald)

-- Korea's solution to forced labor issue draws backlash (Korea Times)

(END)