Top U.S. general may visit Seoul later this month: source

SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean and U.S. military authorities are in consultations on a possible visit to Seoul by U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley later this month, an informed source said Tuesday.

If agreed, he is likely to visit the country after the allies conclude their combined Freedom Shield exercise set to take place from next Monday through Feb. 23, according to the source. The general previously visited Seoul in December 2021.

Ahead of a trip to Seoul, Milley is expected to visit Japan on a regional swing likely to highlight the importance of America's trilateral security cooperation with the two core Asian allies.

Milley's term as the JCS chief is set to end this fall.



view larger image South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum (2nd from L), his U.S. counterpart, Gen. Mark Milley (C), and his Japanese counterpart, Gen. Koji Yamazaki (2nd from R), pose for a photo after trilateral talks in Washington on Oct. 20, 2022, in this file photo provided by Seoul's JCS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

