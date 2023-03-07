Hyundai unveils Kona Electric SUV ahead of launch in Q2

SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. on Tuesday unveiled the Kona Electric subcompact SUV ahead of its domestic launch in the second quarter.
The all-new Kona Electric comes with a 64.8 kilowatt-hour battery pack and it is expected to travel more than 410 kilometers on a single charge, Hyundai said in a statement.
Hyundai plans to introduce the Kona Electric model at the Seoul Mobility Show from March 31 to April 9 at the KINTEX exhibition hall in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul.
The Kona Electric offers safety features, such as the front collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, safe exit warning and navigation-based smart cruise control systems, it said.
In January, Hyundai launched the all-new Kona model -- the first fully revamped model in five years -- in the local market, with an aim to sell 37,000 units this year.
The second-generation Kona is equipped with a 1.6-liter gasoline turbocharged, a 2.0-liter gasoline or a 1.6-liter gasoline hybrid engine.
Hyundai expects gasoline hybrid models to account for 40 percent of its overall Kona model sales this year.
