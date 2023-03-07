(WBC) S. Korea doles out likely Game 1 lineup in final exhibition

By Yoo Jee-ho

OSAKA, March 7 (Yonhap) -- For its final exhibition game prior to the World Baseball Classic (WBC) Tuesday, South Korea will send out the lineup that will most likely take the field in the tournament opener.

South Korea is set to face the Hanshin Tigers of the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) at Kyocera Dome Osaka, starting at noon. Managed by Lee Kang-chul, South Korea dropped its first exhibition game, against the Orix Buffaloes, by 4-2 on Monday.



view larger image Choi Jeong of South Korea (L) returns to the dugout following South Korea's 4-2 loss to the Orix Buffaloes in an exhibition game prior to the World Baseball Classic at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka on March 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

The one notable change from Monday's starting lineup is the return of third baseman Choi Jeong, who was brought in off the bench in the Orix game. He had been dealing with some minor bumps and bruises and Lee had been careful with the 36-year-old, the only natural third baseman on the team.

And with South Korea's first game against Australia just two days away in Tokyo, Lee decided to give Choi some extensive playing time.

This allows the all-major league double play duo to get their first start together. Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres will start at shortstop and Tommy Edman of the St. Louis Cardinals will man second base.

And as they did in Monday's game, Edman and Kim will bat 1-2 in the order.

There were no other changes to the defensive alignment: Park Byung-ho at first, Kim Hyun-soo in left, Lee Jung-hoo in center and Na Sung-bum in right. Kang Baek-ho will be the designated hitter and bat ninth.

Park Se-woong will get the start, and eight other pitchers will be available from the bullpen.

Among that group, Gwak Been, Jeong Cheol-won, and Go Woo-suk also pitched Monday, though Go's outing was cut short after 12 pitches because of neck stiffness.



view larger image Park Se-woong of South Korea pitches against the SSG Landers during a scrimmage for the World Baseball Classic at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on March 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

