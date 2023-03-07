Internet banking customers up 8.5 pct in 2022 on mobile service use

SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- The number of customers for internet banking in South Korea continued to grow in 2022 as more online services are available and people prefer transactions on the go, central bank data showed Tuesday.

Registered customers for mobile banking totaled some 207.04 million at the end of last year, up 8.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.

The figure includes multiple accounts held by customers.

The daily average transactions made through the internet came to 76.3 trillion won (US$5.9 billion), an 8.2 percent increase from the prior year, the data showed.

The number of daily internet banking users also rose 13.8 percent on-year to about 19.71 million in 2022.

Behind the rise lies a spike in the number of registered mobile banking users, which came to 169.22 million last year, up 10.3 percent from a year earlier.

Mobile banking users have been on the rise thanks to multiple internet-only banks entering the market. The number grew 10.7 percent and 13.8 percent respectively in 2020 and 2021.



