Actor Yoo Ah-in's home raided in drug probe

SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- Police on Tuesday raided the home of actor Yoo Ah-in as part of their investigation into allegations of illegal drug use.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency (SMPA) sent investigators to Yoo's home and another location.

The 37-year-old actor, whose real name is Uhm Hong-sik, has been under investigation after the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said that his prescription purchases for propofol for nonmedical purposes, have been too frequent since 2021. It is a powerful sleep-inducing drug commonly used in surgeries.

Police sent his hair and urine samples to the National Forensic Service for tests, and Yoo additionally tested positive for marijuana, cocaine and ketamine.

Yoo, who has been banned from leaving the country, is expected to be summoned for questioning sometime soon, the SMPA said.

