tvN series 'Pandora: Beneath the Paradise' presents revenge tragedy

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- The upcoming tvN series "Pandora: Beneath the Paradise" is a revenge tragedy that transcends various genres with twists and reversed plots played by multifaceted characters, its director said Tuesday.

It tells the story of Hong Tae-ra (Lee Ji-ah) who seems to have a perfect life with her husband Pyo Jae-hyun (Lee Sang-yoon) but doesn't remember her past. One day, she regains the memory of her harrowing past and decides to take revenge on those responsible for her past.

Choi Young-hoon, behind dramas "One The Woman" (2021) and "Good Casting" (2020), took helm of the series to tell the revenge story that blends genres of mystery, action and romance.

"The speedy plot and unpredictable reversals in every episode will be fun to watch," Choi said in an online press conference.

It is his third collaboration with star writer Kim Sun-ok, known for hit series "Penthouse," which ran from 2020-2021 over the span of three seasons, after "Five Fingers" (2012) and "Band of Sisters" (2017).

"As the story is speedy and has ups and downs, it was not easy to express characters' delicate emotions," Choi said. "As there are so many hidden reversals and desires, there is no simple character."

Actor Lee said she trained for action scenes to portray the woman who regains her early memory of being raised as a professional killer.

"I love action scenes, so I really enjoyed filming. As I was raised as a killer, I exercised to build a lean muscular body," Lee said. "I lost 5-6 kilograms to be seen as a slim, agile character."

"Pandora" will premiere on Saturday and air every Saturday and Sunday.

